Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 3,608 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,608 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 6,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 10,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Stock Up 0.4 %

WFC stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.32. 15,001,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,230,666. The company has a market cap of $182.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $38.38 and a 52 week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WFC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Compass Point restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.91.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

