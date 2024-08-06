Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Purchases 705 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,690 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 705 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 318.4% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 89,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,470,000 after purchasing an additional 67,753 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,482 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $577,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of Boston Scientific stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $72.96. 7,241,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,340,260. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.35 and a 1 year high of $79.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.42 and a 200-day moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.78.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 12,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.14, for a total value of $958,704.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,329,627.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Dockendorff sold 3,946 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $286,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,837 shares of company stock worth $3,884,563 over the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

