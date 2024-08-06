Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTB. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE MTB traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $160.24. 619,647 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,043,950. M&T Bank Co. has a 12 month low of $108.53 and a 12 month high of $176.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $26.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.28 and a 200-day moving average of $146.55.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.12 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.51%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $164.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.92.

Insider Transactions at M&T Bank

In related news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,002.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Gary N. Geisel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $86,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,002.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 43,426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total transaction of $6,709,317.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,481,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,986 shares of company stock worth $9,730,154. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, and Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

