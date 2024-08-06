Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $97,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the first quarter worth about $34,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 26th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Northland Capmk cut shares of Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Teradyne from $185.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.93.

Shares of TER stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,587,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,093,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.23. Teradyne, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.07 and a twelve month high of $163.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $729.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.20 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 18.77% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mercedes Johnson sold 625 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.77, for a total transaction of $80,481.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,207,504.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Richard John Burns sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.64, for a total transaction of $688,888.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,997,799.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,255 shares of company stock worth $859,269 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

