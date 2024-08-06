Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Raises Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 21.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in United Rentals by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in United Rentals by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 889 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $510,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,441 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in United Rentals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Rentals

In related news, SVP Joli L. Gross sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.00, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,822,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on URI. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on United Rentals from $785.00 to $873.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $745.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.92.

United Rentals Stock Performance

United Rentals stock traded down $2.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $668.61. 834,883 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,715. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $668.89 and its 200-day moving average is $670.25. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $387.01 and a 12-month high of $789.80.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $10.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.48 by $0.22. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.87% and a net margin of 17.35%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

