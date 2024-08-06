Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report) by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,999 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF were worth $901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 59,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 145.5% during the 1st quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 18,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 66,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,496,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

JQUA stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.74. 475,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 568,716. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.94. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $41.37 and a 12-month high of $54.76.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JQUA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.