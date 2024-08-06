Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lowered its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,662 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $4,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 93.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Bancorp Trading Down 3.7 %

USB traded down $1.55 on Monday, hitting $40.80. The company had a trading volume of 10,536,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,591,021. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $63.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.59. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $45.88.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 13.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on USB. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other U.S. Bancorp news, Director Aleem Gillani acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.99 per share, for a total transaction of $449,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

