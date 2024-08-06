Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,000 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,153 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,811,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UPS shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Baird R W upgraded United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. HSBC upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $168.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.95.

In related news, Director William R. Johnson acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $128.61 per share, with a total value of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

UPS traded down $2.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $126.00. 5,240,840 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278,523. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $136.28 and its 200 day moving average is $144.50. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $124.80 and a one year high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $107.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

