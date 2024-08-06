Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,882 Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,882 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI Canada ETF were worth $808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 221.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,535,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057,721 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,516,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,631,000 after buying an additional 18,197 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,019,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,384,000 after buying an additional 114,900 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 516,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,787,000 after buying an additional 15,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 11.8% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 479,996 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,374,000 after buying an additional 50,519 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Canada ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EWC traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,802,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,109,695. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Canada ETF has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $39.13.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Canada ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.