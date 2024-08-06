Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $171,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $149,000.
GE Vernova Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.12. 3,700,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,036. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
GE Vernova Company Profile
GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.
