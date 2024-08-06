Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $171,000 Position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GEV. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at $114,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the first quarter valued at $149,000.

Get GE Vernova alerts:

GE Vernova Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of GE Vernova stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, reaching $162.12. 3,700,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,157,036. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $115.00 and a twelve month high of $185.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on GE Vernova from $186.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GEV

GE Vernova Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Vernova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Vernova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.