Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes $550,000 Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBLFree Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NOBL. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 18.7% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,987,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 21,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Stock Performance

NOBL traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 819,868 shares. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $97.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 0.68.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

