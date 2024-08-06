Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Takes Position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $238,000. Argent Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 5,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,000.

Get BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,553,786 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.98 and a one year high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.46.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.2214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.