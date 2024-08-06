Mativ (NYSE:MATV) Trading Down 4.2%

Mativ Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.76 and last traded at $14.81. 526,931 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 437,089 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.46.

Mativ Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.18 and a 200-day moving average of $16.71.

Mativ (NYSE:MATV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.23). Mativ had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a positive return on equity of 5.79%. The company had revenue of $500.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $492.10 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Mativ Holdings, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mativ Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mativ

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. Mativ’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.62%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MATV. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mativ by 2.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 291,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,937,000 after buying an additional 7,853 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mativ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $869,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Mativ by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,544,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,187,000 after acquiring an additional 176,600 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Mativ in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,033,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Mativ by 17.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mativ Company Profile

Mativ Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Technical Materials and Fiber-Based Solutions. The Advanced Technical Materials manufactures and sells various engineered polymer, resin and fiber-based substrates, nets, films, adhesive tapes, and other nonwovens for the filtration, protective solutions, release liners, and healthcare end-markets.

