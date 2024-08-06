Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (MIG5) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1 on September 6th

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC (LON:MIG5 – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 5th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 stock opened at GBX 30.40 ($0.39) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 30.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.42. The stock has a market capitalization of £64.96 million, a P/E ratio of -1,520.00 and a beta of 0.13. Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 has a 12 month low of GBX 29.40 ($0.38) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.60 ($0.42).

Maven Income and Growth VCT 5 PLC is a venture capital trust fund specializes in growth capital investment. It investments in shares and securities in smaller, unquoted United Kingdom companies and AiM/PLUS companies which meet the criteria for VCT qualifying investments.

