Medifast (NYSE:MED) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.56 EPS

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The specialty retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.56, Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $168.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.44 million. Medifast had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 36.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Medifast updated its Q3 2024 guidance to -0.700–0.050 EPS.

Medifast Trading Down 2.8 %

Medifast stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.27. 615,019 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 468,735. Medifast has a 1-year low of $17.86 and a 1-year high of $100.00. The stock has a market cap of $221.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $20.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.89.

Get Medifast alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on shares of Medifast in a research note on Monday, July 22nd.

About Medifast

(Get Free Report)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of weight loss, weight management, and healthy living products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. It offers bars, puffs, cereal, crunchers, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serve, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, OPTAVIA ACTIVE, and Optimal Health brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.