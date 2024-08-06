Meta Games Coin (MGC) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $91,944.27

Meta Games Coin (MGC) traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. Over the last week, Meta Games Coin has traded 14.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meta Games Coin has a market capitalization of $217.71 million and $91,944.27 worth of Meta Games Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Meta Games Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000352 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Meta Games Coin

Meta Games Coin’s launch date was February 19th, 2024. Meta Games Coin’s total supply is 90,999,999,700 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,099,999,700 tokens. The official website for Meta Games Coin is metagamescoin.io. Meta Games Coin’s official Twitter account is @metagamesc. The official message board for Meta Games Coin is link.medium.com/2yefpk4hpub. The Reddit community for Meta Games Coin is https://reddit.com/r/metagamescoin.

Buying and Selling Meta Games Coin

