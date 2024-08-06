MetisDAO (METIS) Reaches Market Cap of $184.28 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 11.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 6th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $184.28 million and $17.32 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for about $31.07 or 0.00054457 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded down 34.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00010114 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,816.44 or 0.99586359 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00008025 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00007960 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011900 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000065 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It launched on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,926,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 29.2515883 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $32,214,900.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetisDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

