MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD) Trading 5.5% Higher

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:FLYD – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.56 and last traded at $42.55. 1,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 2,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.32.

MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Trading Up 6.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $31.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78 and a beta of -4.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.10.

About MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Travel -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (FLYD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MerQube MicroSectors U.S. Travel index. The fund tracks -3x the daily price movements of a liquidity-weighted index of US-listed travel-related companies. FLYD was launched on Jun 24, 2022 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

