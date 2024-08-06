Microvast (MVST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Microvast has set its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.03). Microvast had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 18.01%. The firm had revenue of $81.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Microvast Price Performance

Shares of MVST traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.38. The stock had a trading volume of 1,892,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,718. The company has a market capitalization of $121.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Microvast has a 12-month low of $0.30 and a 12-month high of $2.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.41 and its 200 day moving average is $0.57.

Microvast Company Profile

Microvast Holdings, Inc provides battery technologies for electric vehicles and energy storage solutions. The company offers a range of cell chemistries, such as lithium titanate oxide, lithium iron phosphate, and nickel manganese cobalt version 1 and 2. It also designs, develops, and manufactures battery components, such as cathode, anode, electrolyte, and separator.

