Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Price Target Raised to $184.00 at Wedbush

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wedbush from $154.00 to $184.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.15.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock traded up $3.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $150.24. 843,270 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 774,139. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $140.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.70. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 12-month low of $115.56 and a 12-month high of $152.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 15th were paid a $1.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.27%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,071.4% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities primarily in the Southeast, Southwest and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

