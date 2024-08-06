MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC) Upgraded at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $15.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Compass Point raised MidCap Financial Investment from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MidCap Financial Investment from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.14.

NASDAQ:MFIC traded up $0.10 on Monday, reaching $13.13. The stock had a trading volume of 654,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,213. MidCap Financial Investment has a 12-month low of $12.26 and a 12-month high of $16.36. The company has a market cap of $856.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76.

MidCap Financial Investment (NASDAQ:MFIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. MidCap Financial Investment had a net margin of 41.19% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $68.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.48 million. Equities analysts expect that MidCap Financial Investment will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. MidCap Financial Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 4.6% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 23,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MidCap Financial Investment by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MidCap Financial Investment by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 182,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in MidCap Financial Investment by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 13,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 28.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MidCap Financial Investment Corporation (Former name Apollo Investment Corporation) is business development company and a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. It is elected to be treated as a business development company (BDC) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the 1940 Act) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

