Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Given New $178.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $204.00 to $178.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated an overweight rating and set a $157.00 price objective (down from $214.00) on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI restated an in-line rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Moderna in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $122.79.

Get Moderna alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Moderna

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.25. 3,778,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,152,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 3.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.22. Moderna has a 1-year low of $62.55 and a 1-year high of $170.47.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($3.33) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.47) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 116.18% and a negative return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.08, for a total transaction of $1,756,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,269,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,656,276.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.24, for a total transaction of $81,467.36. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,486.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 396,239 shares of company stock worth $55,563,937 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moderna

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRNA. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 45.0% in the first quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.