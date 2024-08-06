Monero Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $86.07 Million (XMR)

Monero (XMR) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 6th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Monero has a total market cap of $2.77 billion and approximately $86.07 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $150.27 or 0.00265062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0970 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.23 or 0.00561308 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00010114 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.71 or 0.00103560 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.20 or 0.00032101 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00036611 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.49 or 0.00066126 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a decentralized cryptocurrency created in April 2014 by a group of developers led by the pseudonymous developer “thankful_for_today”. It utilizes a combination of ring signatures, ring confidential transactions and stealth addresses to protect sender and receiver privacy, and employs a proof-of-work consensus algorithm to ensure the security of the network. XMR is used as a medium of exchange between individuals and organizations, allowing for fast and secure money transfers over the internet, and can be exchanged for other cryptocurrencies and fiat currencies. It is listed on a variety of cryptocurrency exchanges and is accepted by many merchants and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

