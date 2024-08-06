Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Increased to $925.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $770.00 to $925.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $750.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $799.00 to $918.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $715.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $975.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $882.30.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $33.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $803.62. The stock had a trading volume of 215,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,314. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $392.10 and a 1 year high of $891.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $810.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $729.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.11.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 20.63%. The company had revenue of $507.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total value of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $689.98, for a total transaction of $508,515.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,738,840.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deming Xiao sold 3,205 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.58, for a total transaction of $2,665,213.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $168,987,866.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,709 shares of company stock worth $71,147,068 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 126.3% in the 2nd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 43 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

