Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Purchased by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Monster Beverage by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monster Beverage

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total transaction of $781,742.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Monster Beverage news, CEO Hilton H. Schlosberg sold 42,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $2,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,875,558 shares in the company, valued at $99,404,574. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Vidergauz sold 15,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.85, for a total value of $781,742.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,534,458.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 307,221 shares of company stock worth $16,070,374. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MNST shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 17th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price objective on Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.33.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

NASDAQ MNST traded down $1.14 on Monday, reaching $50.47. 5,728,754 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,281,009. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.09. The company has a market cap of $52.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.76. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12 month low of $47.13 and a 12 month high of $61.22.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.83% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, Alcohol Brands, and Other.

