Moody National Bank Trust Division Acquires New Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,345 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 35.2% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $3,141,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Nutanix by 48.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 76,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after buying an additional 24,918 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the first quarter valued at about $688,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Nutanix by 37.0% in the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 23,551 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. 85.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTNX stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,509,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,649. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -674.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $54.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.31. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.03 and a 12 month high of $73.69.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $524.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.13 million. Nutanix had a negative return on equity of 7.74% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nutanix, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total transaction of $668,762.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 144,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,711,684.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Nutanix news, COO David Sangster sold 10,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total value of $562,708.96. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 64,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,205.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rukmini Sivaraman sold 12,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $668,762.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 144,902 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,684.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,936 shares of company stock valued at $2,531,273 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Nutanix from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Nutanix from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Barclays cut their price target on Nutanix from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Northland Capmk lowered Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

About Nutanix

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

