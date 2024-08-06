Moody National Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Moody National Bank Trust Division trimmed its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,347 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canoe Financial LP boosted its holdings in Enbridge by 80,631.1% during the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 33,460,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,205,251,000 after acquiring an additional 33,419,164 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth about $714,662,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Enbridge by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 37,749,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,365,583,000 after buying an additional 7,536,678 shares during the period. M&G Plc bought a new stake in Enbridge during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,843,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Enbridge by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 9,044,864 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,172,000 after buying an additional 3,624,089 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Enbridge alerts:

Enbridge Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:ENB traded up $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.28. 7,314,189 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,500,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.03 and a 12-month high of $38.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a $0.669 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 134.01%.

About Enbridge

(Free Report)

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB).

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.