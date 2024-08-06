Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $1.29 Million Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 38.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $78,689,000 after purchasing an additional 95,451 shares in the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $1,973,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 50,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 25,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 552.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 166,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,631,000 after purchasing an additional 140,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.44, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,820,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:TRV traded down $5.92 on Monday, reaching $208.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,381,184. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $157.33 and a 1-year high of $232.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $47.55 billion, a PE ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $209.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $215.23.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.35 billion. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $186.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen downgraded Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $252.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Travelers Companies from $220.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $221.11.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

