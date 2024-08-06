Moody National Bank Trust Division Has $835,000 Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,393 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in PayPal were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $9,267,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 604.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 53,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 45,544 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in PayPal by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 1,737,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $106,723,000 after purchasing an additional 37,692 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. William Blair upgraded PayPal to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, New Street Research initiated coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 17,426,732 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,731,467. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.26. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $70.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

