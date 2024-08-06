Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $396,000 Investment in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $610,040,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Spotify Technology in the first quarter valued at $198,663,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,429,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Spotify Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,094,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Spotify Technology by 327.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,520,000 after purchasing an additional 299,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $3.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $327.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,538,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,016,614. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Spotify Technology S.A. has a one year low of $129.23 and a one year high of $359.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $283.51. The company has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a PE ratio of -491.93 and a beta of 1.59.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Spotify Technology had a net margin of 3.22% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.69) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPOT. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $320.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Spotify Technology from $345.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Spotify Technology from $260.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price target on Spotify Technology from $310.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.15.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming subscription services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

