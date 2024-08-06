Moody National Bank Trust Division Makes New $431,000 Investment in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)

Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,181 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Ichor by 87.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of Ichor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ichor by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,042 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ichor during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ichor in the first quarter worth $225,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ICHR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Ichor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ichor from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ichor from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.60.

Ichor stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,910. The company has a market capitalization of $939.17 million, a P/E ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.72. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 4.16.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $201.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.00 million. Ichor had a negative net margin of 6.61% and a negative return on equity of 2.93%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Andreson sold 21,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.74, for a total transaction of $829,036.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 282,141 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,142.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment in the United States and internationally. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices.

