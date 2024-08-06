Moody National Bank Trust Division Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 705 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Corning were worth $217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $247,721,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Corning by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,200,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $566,941,000 after buying an additional 4,464,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Corning by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,312,779 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $953,474,000 after buying an additional 2,597,878 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,212,356 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $189,166,000 after buying an additional 1,828,097 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2,405.2% in the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 1,807,801 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,585,000 after buying an additional 1,735,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of GLW traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.33. The stock had a trading volume of 7,381,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,261,927. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $46.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.34. The company has a market cap of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.35, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.23.

View Our Latest Research Report on GLW

Insider Activity at Corning

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 12,830 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.39, for a total value of $479,713.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 57,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,699.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.