Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,104 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GILD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.81.

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

