Moody National Bank Trust Division Sells 1,104 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Moody National Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,605 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Gilead Sciences Stock Down 2.5 %
Shares of GILD traded down $1.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,347,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,415,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.28, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.07 and a 52-week high of $87.86.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences
In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $137,260.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Gilead Sciences Company Profile
Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.
