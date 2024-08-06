Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Cibc World Mkts upgraded shares of Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a 12 month low of C$13.17 and a 12 month high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

Morguard North American Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Morguard North American Company Profile

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.