Morguard North American (TSE:MRG) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at Cibc World Mkts

Morguard North American (TSE:MRG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cibc World Mkts to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Morguard North American Price Performance

Morguard North American has a fifty-two week low of C$13.17 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.21.

Get Morguard North American alerts:

About Morguard North American

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s investment objectives are to generate stable and growing cash distributions on a tax-efficient basis; enhance the value of the REIT’s assets and maximize long-term Unit value through active asset and property management, and expand the asset base of the REIT and increase adjusted funds from operations per Unit primarily through acquisitions and improvement of its properties through targeted deployed capital expenditures.

Receive News & Ratings for Morguard North American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morguard North American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.