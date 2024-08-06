Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Mueller Water Products had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $356.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. Mueller Water Products’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Shares of MWA stock traded up $0.92 on Tuesday, hitting $19.88. 1,324,972 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,246,418. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Mueller Water Products has a one year low of $12.13 and a one year high of $21.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.86.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Mueller Water Products Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 39.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 22nd. Baird R W raised Mueller Water Products to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Mueller Water Products from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mueller Water Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.75.

Get Our Latest Report on MWA

Insider Transactions at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Brian C. Healy bought 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,827.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,650 shares in the company, valued at $50,827. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenji Takeuchi sold 6,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total value of $127,101.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 28,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $540,896.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.