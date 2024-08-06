Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) PT Raised to $560.00

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $540.00 to $560.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

MUSA has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Murphy USA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $470.00 target price on shares of Murphy USA in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $538.00 to $537.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $469.50.

MUSA traded up $5.05 on Friday, hitting $513.68. The company had a trading volume of 81,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,126. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $297.36 and a 52-week high of $521.54. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $473.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $430.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $6.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.01. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 64.73%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 24.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.39%.

In other Murphy USA news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 199,563 shares in the company, valued at $87,871,580.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Murphy USA news, VP Donald R. Smith, Jr. sold 854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.75, for a total value of $374,692.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 20,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,436.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 10,392 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.32, for a total value of $4,575,805.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 199,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,871,580.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Murphy USA by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 96,230 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,312,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1,091.4% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,063,000 after buying an additional 13,250 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter worth $1,258,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 21.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,673 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,991,000 after buying an additional 2,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the fourth quarter worth $8,949,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

