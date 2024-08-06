National Bankshares Boosts GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target to C$60.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Free Report) had its price target upped by National Bankshares from C$58.00 to C$60.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$60.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$58.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$57.20.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

