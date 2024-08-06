National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th.

NYSE:NFG traded up $0.62 on Monday, reaching $57.90. 583,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 554,197. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.06 and its 200-day moving average is $53.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. National Fuel Gas has a 1-year low of $45.32 and a 1-year high of $59.52.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $417.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.62 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 14.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Fuel Gas will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. This is a boost from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.87%.

In related news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 6,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $348,554.31. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 9,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,981.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFG. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 58,529 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,936,000 after purchasing an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 567 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,399 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 8,630.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 336,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,864,000 after purchasing an additional 332,289 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

