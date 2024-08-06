National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.36-2.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.48.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.43. 947,396 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,484. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.06 and its 200-day moving average is $38.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.86 and a 52 week high of $46.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.28%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.44.

In other National Storage Affiliates Trust news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

