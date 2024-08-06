Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.41.

NVTS has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $10.00) on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday.

Navitas Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVTS opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Navitas Semiconductor has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $10.10. The company has a market capitalization of $558.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.08 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.71.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Navitas Semiconductor had a negative net margin of 97.75% and a negative return on equity of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $20.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Navitas Semiconductor

In related news, Director Dipender Saluja sold 87,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total value of $396,993.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,118,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,900,537.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Navitas Semiconductor

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 241.7% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Navitas Semiconductor by 72.5% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Navitas Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Navitas Semiconductor by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.14% of the company’s stock.

About Navitas Semiconductor

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride power integrated circuits, silicon carbide, associated high-speed silicon system controllers, and digital isolators used in power conversion and charging. The company's products are used in mobile, consumer, data center, solar, electric vehicle, industrial motor drive, smart grid, and transportation applications.

Further Reading

