NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK) CEO Purchases $87,450.00 in Stock

NB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBBK – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph P. Campanelli bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.49 per share, with a total value of $87,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $874,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NB Bancorp Stock Up 2.0 %

NBBK traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $17.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 257,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,093. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.86 and its 200-day moving average is $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. NB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $19.27.

Institutional Trading of NB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NBBK. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in NB Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of NB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NB Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Gray Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in NB Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in NB Bancorp during the second quarter worth $267,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of NB Bancorp from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

About NB Bancorp

NB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a bank holding company for Needham Bank that provides various banking products and services in Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, eastern Connecticut, southern New Hampshire, and Rhode Island. The company offers various deposits, including certificate of deposit, individual retirement, money market, savings, NOW, demand deposit, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts; and commercial real estate and multifamily, one- to four-family residential real estate, construction and land development, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans, as well as home equity loans and lines of credit.

