Needham & Company LLC Boosts Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Price Target to $50.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) had its target price increased by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Moffett Nathanson raised Roblox from a sell rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Roblox from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Roblox from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Roblox from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roblox from $46.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.50.

Get Roblox alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Roblox

Roblox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBLX traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.36. 4,030,071 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,420,967. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.78 and a beta of 1.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Roblox has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $47.20.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative net margin of 34.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,285.39%. The business had revenue of $893.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,198,050.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 22,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $718,794.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 374,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,198,050.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total transaction of $127,309.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 98,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,759.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 476,889 shares of company stock valued at $17,575,955 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Roblox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Roblox in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 566.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.