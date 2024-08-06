Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Insider Julie Cooke Sells 12,632 Shares

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total value of $1,935,980.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Julie Cooke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Julie Cooke sold 900 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total value of $135,036.00.

On Monday, July 1st, Julie Cooke sold 10,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $1,401,900.00.

NBIX stock traded down $5.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $147.70. The stock had a trading volume of 909,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,283. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.52 and a twelve month high of $157.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 0.37.

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.52). Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 16.00%. The business had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the 1st quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

