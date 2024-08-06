Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Increased to $158.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $150.00 to $158.00 in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NBIX. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $174.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $158.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $148.04. The stock had a trading volume of 226,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,215. The company has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 1 year low of $100.52 and a 1 year high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total transaction of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.63, for a total transaction of $1,695,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,861,521.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,068 shares of company stock worth $12,906,761 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth $26,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 346.5% in the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 85.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

