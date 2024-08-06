Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target Raised to $190.00 at HC Wainwright

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $160.00 to $190.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on NBIX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $136.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $152.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $158.36.

NASDAQ:NBIX traded down $2.07 on Monday, hitting $145.63. The company had a trading volume of 808,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 826,167. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $139.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.46. Neurocrine Biosciences has a 52 week low of $100.52 and a 52 week high of $157.98.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.52). The company had revenue of $590.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.98 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 14.86%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.46, for a total value of $5,338,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,537,223.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Julie Cooke sold 12,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.26, for a total transaction of $1,935,980.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,202 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,638.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 93,068 shares of company stock worth $12,906,761. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, neuroendocrine, and neuropsychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's products include INGREZZA for tardive dyskinesia and chorea associated with Huntington's disease; ALKINDI for adrenal insufficiency; Efmody capsules for classic congenital adrenal hyperplasia; Orilissa tablets for endometriosis; and Oriahnn capsules to treat uterine fibroids.

