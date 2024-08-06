Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04, Zacks reports. Newpark Resources had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Newpark Resources stock traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,953,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50 and a beta of 2.89. Newpark Resources has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $8.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.34.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NR shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Newpark Resources in a report on Monday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newpark Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

