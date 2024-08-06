NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE) Given New C$12.00 Price Target at Raymond James

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Raymond James from C$13.00 to C$12.00 in a research report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cormark dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$13.75 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday. Ventum Cap Mkts raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Ventum Financial dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Haywood Securities raised NexGen Energy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NexGen Energy presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$12.83.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at C$7.71 on Friday. NexGen Energy has a 52 week low of C$6.25 and a 52 week high of C$12.14. The company has a quick ratio of 8.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$9.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09 and a beta of 1.82.

NexGen Energy (TSE:NXE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that NexGen Energy will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total transaction of C$1,692,285.00. In related news, Director Bradley John Wall sold 188,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total transaction of C$1,395,336.00. Also, Director Richard J. Patricio sold 175,000 shares of NexGen Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.67, for a total value of C$1,692,285.00. Company insiders own 8.23% of the company’s stock.

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

