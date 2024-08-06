NFI Group (TSE:NFI) PT Raised to C$22.00

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Free Report) had its price objective raised by ATB Capital from C$18.00 to C$22.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NFI. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. National Bankshares increased their price target on NFI Group from C$19.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. CIBC upgraded NFI Group from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$12.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on NFI Group from C$15.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Canada upgraded NFI Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$21.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on NFI Group

NFI Group Stock Down 1.2 %

About NFI Group

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$18.85 on Friday. NFI Group has a one year low of C$10.85 and a one year high of C$19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.99, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$13.79. The firm has a market cap of C$2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.38.

(Get Free Report)

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The Manufacturing Operations segment design, manufacture, service, and support transit buses, coaches, medium-duty shuttles, and low floor cutaway buses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.