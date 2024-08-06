Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Position Increased by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Nordson were worth $3,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nordson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,122,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,680,769,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 942,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $258,764,000 after acquiring an additional 88,966 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $158,948,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Nordson by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 484,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,081,000 after acquiring an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordson by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 462,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordson alerts:

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN stock traded up $1.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $235.80. The company had a trading volume of 286,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,141. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50 day moving average of $233.69 and a 200 day moving average of $252.97. Nordson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $208.91 and a fifty-two week high of $279.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Nordson’s payout ratio is presently 32.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on NDSN. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Nordson

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nordson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.